Thirteen Roses

A large group of people gather at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial for a candlelight vigil, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in memory of the 11 Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one U.S. Army Soldier who lost their lives on Aug. 26, 2021, during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Timney)

