Thirteen Roses

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Timney  

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    A large group of people gather at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial for a candlelight vigil, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in memory of the 11 Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one U.S. Army Soldier who lost their lives on Aug. 26, 2021, during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Timney)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 22:00
    USMC
    USN
    USA
    fallen service members
    candlelight vigil
    ultimate sacrifice

