Thirteen Roses

A candlelight vigil is held at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va. on Aug. 28, 2021, in memory of the U.S. service members that were lost in the Aug. 26, 2021 attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Timney)

Date Taken: 08.28.2021
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US