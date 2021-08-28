Thirteen roses, two pink and eleven white, rest on the pedestal of the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., on Aug. 28, 2021, representing the thirteen U.S. service members who lost their lives while assisting non-combatant evacuation screening at Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Timney)
