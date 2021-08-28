U.S. service members, veterans and people from the National Capital Region attend a candlelight vigil at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial on Aug. 28, 2021. They come together to honor the 13 service members lives lost in the Aug. 26 enemy attack of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Timney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 Photo ID: 6808643 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US This work, Thirteen Roses [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelly Timney