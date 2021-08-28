U.S. service members, veterans and people from the National Capital Region attend a candlelight vigil at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial on Aug. 28, 2021. They come together to honor the 13 service members lives lost in the Aug. 26 enemy attack of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly L. Timney)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 22:00
|Photo ID:
|6808643
|VIRIN:
|210828-M-OU200-0126
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Thirteen Roses [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kelly Timney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT