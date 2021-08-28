Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti

Two Mv-22 Osprey's attached to Joint Task Force - Haiti (JTF-Haiti) arrive to pick up humanitarian aid in Port-au-Prince International Airport, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and U.S. Agency for International Development has delivered over 240,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck the area on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

