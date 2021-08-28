Service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) load aid onto pallets at Port-au-Prince International Airport, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and U.S. Agency for International Development has delivered over 240,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck the area on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 20:43 Photo ID: 6808594 VIRIN: 210828-A-FT904-1075 Resolution: 3991x2663 Size: 1.61 MB Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.