    Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti [Image 3 of 7]

    Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Special Operations Command South

    Service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) load aid onto pallets at Port-au-Prince International Airport, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and U.S. Agency for International Development has delivered over 240,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck the area on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 20:43
    Photo ID: 6808594
    VIRIN: 210828-A-FT904-1075
    Resolution: 3991x2663
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    humanitarian aid
    earthquake relief
    JTFHaiti2021

