Service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load humanitarian aid onto a MV-22 Osprey in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID has delivered over 240,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 20:35
|Photo ID:
|6808598
|VIRIN:
|210828-A-FT904-1037
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
