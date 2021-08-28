Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti [Image 7 of 7]

    Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Special Operations Command South

    Service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load humanitarian aid onto a MV-22 Osprey in Port-au-Prince, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID has delivered over 240,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck Haiti on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    VIRIN: 210828-A-FT904-1037
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    SOUTHCOM
    humanitarian aid
    earthquake relief
    JTFHaiti2021

