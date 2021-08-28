Service members with Joint Task Force-Haiti (JTF-Haiti) and members of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) load humanitarian aid onto a MV-22 Osprey on Port-au-Prince International Airport, Haiti Aug. 28, 2021. JTF-Haiti and USAID has delivered over 240,000 pounds of humanitarian aid since an earthquake struck the area on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Clegg)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 20:41
|Photo ID:
|6808595
|VIRIN:
|210828-A-FT904-1086
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - Haiti delivers humanitarian aid to Jeremie, Haiti [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
