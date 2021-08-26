U.S. Army Medical professionals support Operation Allies Refuge

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kimberly Byers-Lund (left), a family physician and Army reserve-component Soldier, assigned to U.S. Army Health Clinic Kaiserslauter, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and U.S. Maj. Jesus Chaves, chief nursing officer, U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, evaluate an Afghan evacuee child as part of a medical team supporting Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 26. The medical team is part of U.S. Armed Forces medical efforts in response to the Afghanistan evacuations at Ramstein Air Base, which has transformed itself into the logistical hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.

