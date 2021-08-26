U.S. Army Maj. Philip Goering, a family medicine physician, U.S. Army Health Clinic Wiesbaden, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, evaluates an Afghan evacuee seeking medical assistance as part of medical operations in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 26. The medical operations are part of U.S. Armed Forces medical efforts in response to the Afghanistan evacuations at Ramstein Air Base, which has transformed itself into the logistical hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 14:39 Photo ID: 6808424 VIRIN: 210826-A-EK666-0059 Resolution: 4714x3367 Size: 912.22 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Medical professionals support Operation Allies Refuge [Image 5 of 5], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.