U.S. Army Medical professionals support Operation Allies Refuge

(From left) U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Keller, registered nurse, 48th Medical Group, 48th Fighter Wing, Michelle Solano, a licensed practical nurse and U.S. Army civilian attached to U.S. Army Health Clinic Kaiserslautern, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and U.S. Army Cpl. Jose Suarez, healthcare specialist, U.S. Army Health Clinic Kaiserslautern, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, sort medicine as part of medical operations supporting Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Aug. 26. The medical team is part of U.S. Armed Forces medical efforts in response to the Afghanistan evacuations at Ramstein Air Base, which has transformed itself into the logistical hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.
08.26.2021
08.28.2021
|6808425
|210826-A-EK666-0060
|4879x3485
|1.67 MB
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|3
|0
