    U.S. Army Medical professionals support Operation Allies Refuge [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Medical professionals support Operation Allies Refuge

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Maj. Philip Goering, a family medicine physician, U.S. Army Health Clinic Wiesbaden, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, applies medication to an Afghan evacuee seeking medical assistance as part of medical operations in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 26. The medical operations are part of U.S. Armed Forces medical efforts in response to the Afghanistan evacuations at Ramstein Air Base, which has transformed itself into the logistical hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Medical professionals support Operation Allies Refuge [Image 5 of 5], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

