Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations

U.S. Air Force members of the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron secures straps on cots bound for Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Spangdahlem AB, home to the 52nd Fighter Wing, continues to support the Afghanistan evacuation efforts by the U.S. Department of Defense by sending cots and additional personnel to Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

