U.S. Air Force Airman Eduardo Guerrero, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialist, spots for a driver preparing to transport cots to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The cots bound for Ramstein are in support of the Afghanistan evacuation efforts by the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 08:30 Photo ID: 6808150 VIRIN: 210824-F-BN774-1002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.48 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.