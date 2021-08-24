U.S. Air Force Airman Eduardo Guerrero, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialist, secures straps on cots bound for Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The cots bound for Ramstein are in support of the Afghanistan evacuation efforts by the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 08:30
|Photo ID:
|6808151
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-BN774-1020
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.57 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
