Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations [Image 2 of 4]

    Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Eduardo Guerrero, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialist, secures straps on cots bound for Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The cots bound for Ramstein are in support of the Afghanistan evacuation efforts by the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 08:30
    Photo ID: 6808151
    VIRIN: 210824-F-BN774-1020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations
    Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations
    Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations
    Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT