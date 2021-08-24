Spangdahlem AB delivers cots to support Afghanistan evacuations

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Leonardo Ramos and Derek Monie, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialists, secure straps on a truck transporting cots bound for Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The cots were sent to Ramstein AB to aid with Afghanistan evacuation efforts by the U.S. Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE