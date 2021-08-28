Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit [Image 11 of 19]

    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 28, 2021) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit. Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego, Calif., and the accompanying Carrier Strike Group (CSG 1), are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 06:39
    Photo ID: 6808097
    VIRIN: 210828-N-NB144-0383
    Resolution: 5968x3971
    Size: 15.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit [Image 19 of 19], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Stockdale arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Stockdale arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit
    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Carl Vinson
    CVN 70
    CFAY
    Naval Base Yokosuka
    America's Favorite Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT