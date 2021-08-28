YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 28, 2021) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit. Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego, Calif., and the accompanying Carrier Strike Group (CSG 1), are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 06:39
|Photo ID:
|6808097
|VIRIN:
|210828-N-NB144-0383
|Resolution:
|5968x3971
|Size:
|15.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit [Image 19 of 19], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT