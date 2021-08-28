YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 28, 2021) — The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit. Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego, Calif., and the accompanying Carrier Strike Group (CSG 1), are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 06:40 Photo ID: 6808104 VIRIN: 210828-N-XU073-1578 Resolution: 6636x4429 Size: 7.5 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit [Image 19 of 19], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.