    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit

    USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 28, 2021) — Yard Tug Puyallup (YT-806), attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) port operations department, guides the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), to CFAY's Berth 12 for a scheduled port visit. Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego, Calif., and the accompanying Carrier Strike Group (CSG 1), are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 06:40
    Photo ID: 6808105
    VIRIN: 210828-N-XU073-1795
    Resolution: 5387x3125
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    This work, USS Carl Vinson arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit [Image 19 of 19], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carl Vinson
    CVN 70
    CFAY
    Naval Base Yokosuka
    America's Favorite Carrier

