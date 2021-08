USS Stockdale arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for scheduled port visit

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 28, 2021) — Chief Boatswain's Mate Christian Sherman, attached to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) port operations department Yard Tug Seminole (YT-805), guides the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Stockdale (DDG 106), to a berth at CFAY for a scheduled port visit. Stockdale, homeported in San Diego, Calif., and the accompanying Carrier Strike Group (CSG 1), are on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

