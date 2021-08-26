U.S. Marines with Company A.,1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, are picked up by two MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), MRF-D, after conducting a rehearsal air raid during Exercise Koolendong, Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 26, 2021. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities, and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 02:06
|Photo ID:
|6807961
|VIRIN:
|210826-M-EA312-1748
|Resolution:
|5542x3695
|Size:
|18.46 MB
|Location:
|BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Animal Co. Air Raid Rehearsal during Exercise Koolendong [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacob Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT