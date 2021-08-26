Animal Co. Air Raid Rehearsal during Exercise Koolendong

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Koon, left, a platoon commander with Company A., 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, directs a suppressive fire maneuver while conducting a rehearsal air raid during Exercise Koolendong, Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 26, 2021. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster

