U.S. Marines with Company A., 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, provide supporting fires while conducting a rehearsal air raid during Exercise Koolendong, Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 26, 2021. Exercises like Koolendong validate MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities, and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:07 Photo ID: 6807958 VIRIN: 210826-M-EA312-1617 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 15.1 MB Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Animal Co. Air Raid Rehearsal during Exercise Koolendong [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacob Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.