    Animal Co. Air Raid Rehearsal during Exercise Koolendong [Image 5 of 6]

    Animal Co. Air Raid Rehearsal during Exercise Koolendong

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army soldiers with 5 RAR coordinate a sweep of the enemy position while conducting a rehearsal air raid during Exercise Koolendong, Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 26, 2021. Exercises like Koolendong validate Marine Rotational Force - Darwin and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities; and through their shared commitment, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacob Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:07
    Photo ID: 6807959
    VIRIN: 210826-M-EA312-1668
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Animal Co. Air Raid Rehearsal during Exercise Koolendong [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jacob Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rehearsal
    U.S. Marines
    air raid
    supporting fires
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021

