Sailors Conduct Maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk Aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

210826-N-LP924-1014 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Mystique Queen, a native of San Diego, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Moore, from Greensboro, North Carolina, conduct maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Murphy is deployed supporting Commander Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

