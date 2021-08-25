210825-N-LP924-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) Quartermaster 1st Class Brian Bradley, from San Diego, logs the ships position in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Murphy is deployed supporting Commander Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 23:14 Photo ID: 6807842 VIRIN: 210825-N-LP924-1028 Resolution: 5491x3661 Size: 921.85 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quartermaster Logs Ship's Position Aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.