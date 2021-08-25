210825-N-LP924-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) Quartermaster 1st Class Brian Bradley, from San Diego, logs the ships position in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Murphy is deployed supporting Commander Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)
Quartermaster Logs Ship's Position Aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)
