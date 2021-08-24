210824-N-LP924-1001 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) Seaman Chandler Aspinwall, from Waycross, Georgia, prepares a meal aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Murphy is deployed supporting Commander Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 23:14
|Photo ID:
|6807833
|VIRIN:
|210824-N-LP924-1001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|950.83 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|WAYCROSS, GA, US
This work, Sailor Prepares Meal Aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
