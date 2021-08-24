Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Prepares Meal Aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) [Image 2 of 10]

    Sailor Prepares Meal Aboard USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.24.2021

    USS MICHAEL MURPHY

    210824-N-LP924-1006 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) Seaman Chandler Aspinwall, from Waycross, Georgia, prepares a meal aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). Murphy is deployed supporting Commander Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

    Operations
    USS Michael Murphy
    DDG 112
    Meal Preparations

