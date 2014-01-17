U.S. Air Force Maj. Koani Lau, 203rd Air Refueling Squadron instructor pilot, talks with U.S. staff delegation members of the House Appropriations Committee about the role of the KC-135 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to see how the 15th Wing and Hawaiian Air National Guard utilize Total Force Integration to accomplish the mission to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
This work, STAFFDEL VISIT 15TH WG [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
