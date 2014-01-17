Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFFDEL VISIT 15TH WG [Image 2 of 8]

    STAFFDEL VISIT 15TH WG

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2014

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, discusses the partnership with the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and the importance of the shared use airfield with U.S. staff delegation members of the House Appropriations Committee while visiting Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to see how the 15th Wing and Hawaiian Air National Guard utilize Total Force Integration to accomplish the mission to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STAFFDEL VISIT 15TH WG [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    USAF
    USINDOPACOM

