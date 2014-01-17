STAFFDEL VISIT 15TH WG

U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, discusses the partnership with the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and the importance of the shared use airfield with U.S. staff delegation members of the House Appropriations Committee while visiting Airmen at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to see how the 15th Wing and Hawaiian Air National Guard utilize Total Force Integration to accomplish the mission to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

