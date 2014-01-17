STAFFDEL VISIT 15TH WG

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sheronne L. King, 15th Wing command chief, discusses the mission of the 15th Wing withU.S. staff delegation members of the House Appropriations Committee at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 19, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to see how the 15th Wing and Hawaiian Air National Guard utilize Total Force Integration to accomplish the mission to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
