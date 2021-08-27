Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Aft BDS Training

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Aft BDS Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210827-N-MT581-1287

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) treat a simulated casualty in the aft battle dressing station (BDS) during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 27. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    USS John P. Murtha
    3rd Fleet Forward
    Win Everyday
    B Great
    Large Scale Exercise 2021
    Freedom Banner 2021

