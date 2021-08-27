USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Aft BDS Training

210827-N-MT581-1238



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Russell Cortez, right, from Las Vegas, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Faith Ocampo, center, from Honolulu, give Seaman Harrison Rice, from Fort Worth, Texas, training on treating a simulated casualty in the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) aft battle dressing station (BDS) during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 27. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

