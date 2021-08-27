USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Aft BDS Training

210827-N-MT581-1037



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Russell Cortez, from Las Vegas, front, gives surgical suction machine training to Seaman Harrison Rice, right, from Fort Worth, Texas, in the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) aft battle dressing station (BDS) during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 27. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

