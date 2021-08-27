210827-N-MT581-1188



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) treat a simulated casualty in the aft battle dressing station (BDS) during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 27. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 16:53 Photo ID: 6807459 VIRIN: 210827-N-MT581-1188 Resolution: 3277x1672 Size: 422.58 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Aft BDS Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.