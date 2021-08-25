Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members and civilians provide support for Afghanistan evacuation [Image 7 of 7]

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.25.2021

    A U.S. service members and civilians work together to fill coolers with water bottles for qualified evacuees at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 26, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Qatar
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Afghanevacuation
    Qualified evacuees

