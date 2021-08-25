Maximilian Hein and Sophia Eggert, medics from the German Embassy, work together to examine a baby at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 26, 2021. The Department of Defense is and coaltion partners are committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 14:05 Photo ID: 6807000 VIRIN: 210825-A-BW446-1055 Resolution: 6654x4464 Size: 7.75 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members and civilians provide support for Afghanistan evacuation [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.