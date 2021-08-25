Service members and civilians provide support for Afghanistan evacuation

Sophia Eggert, a medic from the German Embassy, treats a wound of a qualified evacuee at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 26, 2021. The Department of Defense and coalition partners are committed to supporting the evacuation of Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

