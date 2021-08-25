Service members and civilians provide support for Afghanistan evacuation

French Armed Forces member, Thierry Francois, speaks to qulaified evacuess at Al Udeif Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 25, 2021. The Department of Defense and coaltion partners are supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. True Thao)

