    378th AEW supports noncombatant evacuation [Image 12 of 15]

    378th AEW supports noncombatant evacuation

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A contingent of U.S. Marines carry equipment onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, prior to their departure for Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2021. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is providing air support, logistical capabilities, manpower and resources to U.S. Air Forces Central in support of non-combatant evacuation operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6806683
    VIRIN: 210818-F-EZ422-1278
    Resolution: 4375x3125
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

