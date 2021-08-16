378th AEW supports noncombatant evacuation

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron organize bags and equipment for a contingent of U.S. Marines departing for Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2021. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is providing air support, logistical capabilities, manpower and resources to U.S. Air Force Central in support of non-combatant evacuation operations currently occurring in the U.S. Central Command area of responsbility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

Date Taken: 08.16.2021