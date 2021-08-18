378th AEW supports noncombatant evacuation

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load pallets onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2021. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is providing air support, logistical capabilities, manpower and resources to U.S. Air Forces Central in support of non-combatant evacuation operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

