378th AEW supports noncombatant evacuation

A contingent of U.S. Marines load into a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, prior to their departure for Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2021. The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing is providing air support, logistical capabilities, manpower and resources to U.S. Air Forces Central in support of non-combatant evacuation operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Samuel Earick)

