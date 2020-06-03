U.S. Army Captain Ryan shakes Lt. Col. Phillip Hill’s, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, after being promoted to captain at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Lawson has been working as the communications officer maintaining communications and communication policies for the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6806135 VIRIN: 210307-Z-CZ403-1014 Resolution: 6370x4366 Size: 10.75 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.