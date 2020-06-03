U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Staggs, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, being promoted by Lt. Col. Phillip Hill and Capt. Joshua Cobb at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Staggs is the operation NCO for the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6806134 VIRIN: 210307-Z-CZ403-1035 Resolution: 6073x4096 Size: 10.25 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.