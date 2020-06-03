Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion

    Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Staggs, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, being promoted by Lt. Col. Phillip Hill and Capt. Joshua Cobb at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Staggs is the operation NCO for the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    This work, Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

