U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Staggs, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, being promoted by Lt. Col. Phillip Hill and Capt. Joshua Cobb at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Staggs is the operation NCO for the battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6806134
|VIRIN:
|210307-Z-CZ403-1035
|Resolution:
|6073x4096
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
