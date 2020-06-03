U.S. Army Capt. Ryan Lawson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, was promoted to Captain at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Lawson’s promotion is a testament to his dedication and work ethic. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 01:20 Photo ID: 6806130 VIRIN: 210307-Z-CZ403-1004 Resolution: 4193x2144 Size: 2.39 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.