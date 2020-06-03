U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Battalion Commander, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, removes the rank of lieutenant from Capt. Ryan Lawson’s, HHB 1-181st FAR, TF Iron Valor, uniform at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Lawson is the battalion’s communication staff officer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 01:20
|Photo ID:
|6806132
|VIRIN:
|210307-Z-CZ403-1008
|Resolution:
|4602x3625
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
