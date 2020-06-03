Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Battalion Commander, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, removes the rank of lieutenant from Capt. Ryan Lawson’s, HHB 1-181st FAR, TF Iron Valor, uniform at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Lawson is the battalion’s communication staff officer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

