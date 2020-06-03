Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion [Image 2 of 4]

    Capt. Lawson and Master Sgt. Staggs Promotion

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phillip Hill, Battalion Commander, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Iron Valor, removes the rank of lieutenant from Capt. Ryan Lawson’s, HHB 1-181st FAR, TF Iron Valor, uniform at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 7, 2021. Lawson is the battalion’s communication staff officer. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

