AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER

Alaska Army National Guard flight medics from the 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion monitor a simulated patient during casualty evacuation training aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2021. The AKARNG aviators conducted the training to hone their flight medics’ medical response capabilities. Airmen from the 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, supported the joint training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

