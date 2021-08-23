Alaska Army National Guard flight medics from the 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion and U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules crew chiefs secure a simulated patient during casualty evacuation training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 23, 2021. The AKARNG aviators conducted the training to hone their flight medics’ medical response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 22:33
|Photo ID:
|6806033
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-HY271-0114
|Resolution:
|8202x5468
|Size:
|14.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AKARNG flight medics hone medical capabilities at JBER [Image 16 of 16], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
